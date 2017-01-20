Delhi weather: Capital shivers as minimum temperature falls to 6 degrees

It was a cold morning for Delhi on Friday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degree Celsius as compared to 8 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Flyers had a tough time as 11 international flights were delayed and several domestic flights rescheduled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as visibility dipped to 50 metres at 6am. Two flights were diverted, however, none was cancelled.

Aircraft equipped to take off in low visibility continued to operate.

The visibility is expected to improve to 300 metres in the next two hours. The rest of the day is expected to be clear with no fog.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature will be 20 degree Celsius and the minimum will remain at 6 degree Celsius.

The temperature is expected to rise in the next two days. The maximum temperature on Saturday will reportedly be 8 degree Celsius and the maximum will be 21 degree Celsius.