 Delhi weather: Capital shivers as minimum temperature falls to 6 degrees | delhi | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi weather: Capital shivers as minimum temperature falls to 6 degrees

delhi Updated: Jan 20, 2017 10:13 IST
Ananya Bhardwaj
Ananya Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Villages clad in blankets brave the cold waves at a village on the outskirts of Delhi, near Dwarka in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

It was a cold morning for Delhi on Friday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degree Celsius as compared to 8 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Flyers had a tough time as 11 international flights were delayed and several domestic flights rescheduled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as visibility dipped to 50 metres at 6am. Two flights were diverted, however, none was cancelled.

Aircraft equipped to take off in low visibility continued to operate.

The visibility is expected to improve to 300 metres in the next two hours. The rest of the day is expected to be clear with no fog.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature will be 20 degree Celsius and the minimum will remain at 6 degree Celsius.

The temperature is expected to rise in the next two days. The maximum temperature on Saturday will reportedly be 8 degree Celsius and the maximum will be 21 degree Celsius.

tags

more from delhi

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<