Delhi: Stalker out on bail stabs girl’s father to death in full public view

A 50-year-old street food vendor was brutally stabbed to death in full public view, allegedly by a 23-year-old stalker of his daughter at the slum near Amar Colony at around 10 pm on Thursday.

The accused identified as Bal Karan Yadav, who was jailed in 2013 in a molestation case filed by the vendor’s daughter.

A senior police official said Yadav had allegedly developed animosity against the vendor and his family ever since he was arrested on the molestation charges. He did not let go of the resentment against them even after he was bailed out in November 2014.

After he got out of the jail, Yadav was not only looking for an opportunity to settle scores, but also continued to harass the girl whenever he got a chance. Yadav’s family had also been pressuring the girl’s family to withdraw the case, and warned them of consequences if they didn’t.

“The girl had even stopped stepping out of home because of the harassment. Yadav and his friends used to stalk her and pass lewd comments at her,” said the officer. Following this, the girl’s family lodged a fresh complaint on January 31, in which they named Yadav and his friends. This aggravated Yadav’s anger towards the family.

On Thursday night, the vendor was selling snacks at Kalicharan Camp area when Yadav picked up an argument with him over withdrawal of the complaint. When the vendor refused to budge, Yadav stabbed him in front of a large crowd 24 times in with a 13-inch-long knife till the man collapsed.

When Yadav tried to flee after the attack, some witnesses chased him. He was running along the main road towards Modi Mill flyover with the knife, blood stains and a crowd behind him, when he was intercepted by Okhla police station head constable Jitender, who was patrolling the area on a motorcycle, said DCP (south-east) Romil Baaniya.

“When Jitender asked him to surrender, Yadav threatened to kill him as well. When the constable took out his service pistol and aimed at him, the accused threw stones at him. However, Jitender overpowered him. He seized the knife as well,” said Baaniya.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased alleged that despite them filing a fresh complaint of sexual harassment and threats, the local police failed to take any action. “Our family members were being harassed and threatened for long and we had been seeking police intervention. But our requests remained unheard,” said a relative.