Delhi student kills self after ex-boyfriend threatens to leak personal videos

A 21-year-old BCom student committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in north Delhi’s Chandrawal area after her former boyfriend allegedly threatened to post their personal videos on social media.

Blaming him for her suicide, the woman also mentioned in her suicide note that the staff at Model Town police station in northwest Delhi did not help her when she approached them with a complaint. She wrote that they were equally responsible for her death.

Following the incident on April 8, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, who hails from Patna in Bihar. Police said teams have been sent out to nab him.

“We have registered a case of abetment against the accused and have sent teams to arrest him. We are also looking into the allegations made against the police department. If the department is found at fault, strict action will be taken,” Jatin Narwal, deputy commissioner of police (north), said.

According to the police, the woman came to Delhi from Madhya Pradesh to pursue graduation from a private university and fell in love with the accused. The two lived in the same area and planned to get married. However, they broke up later.

“Investigation has revealed that the two were in a relationship for three years but their families did not approve of their relationship. The accused was forcing the woman to leave her family and go with him to Patna. But she was not willing,” a police officer said.

The woman’s suicide note reportedly mentioned how he allegedly threatened to leak some of their personal videos if she did not leave her parents to go with him to Patna.

“When she refused and went back to her parents’ house, he kept stalking her and threatened to tarnish her image by uploading their private pictures and videos online,” a police source said.