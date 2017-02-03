Delhi stunt bikers arrested for robbing 300 people in a 18-month ride

Their foray into the world of crime was not abrupt or unplanned. Before they took on real victims, the youngsters practised on ‘dummy’ targets by snatching ice-creams. By the time they landed in police net on January 30, the three accused had snatched or robbed between 250 and 300 people within an 18-month period.

Rahul, Habib and their juvenile accomplice were nabbed from Shahdara district earlier this week based on a tip-off. Police was on their trail after they had targeted a class 10 student in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony a few days ago.

Their earlier victims include Sharmila Rai, a 39-year-old beautician who received several injuries to her brain and has temporarily lost her power of speech while resisting their attempt to snatch her bag at Moolchand flyover on December 27, and Jairam Sahu, a geologist at ONGC who lost important data to their snatching at ITO.

The bikers recently bought a high-end motorcycle. (HT Photo)

The three performed motorcycle stunts and followed it up by sharing their videos on YouTube. “We wanted our stunt videos to get ‘likes’ on YouTube,” Rahul told reporters on Thursday. They recently bought a high-end motorbike.

Their interrogation has revealed that the gang’s chief planner was the 17-year-old juvenile even though Rahul and Habib are in their mid-20s. Residents of east Delhi, two are school drop-outs and one is a BCom student.

They credited the juvenile with their long successful run of 250-300 snatching and robberies without getting arrested, said Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara), on Thursday.

“The adult trusted their minor partner with planning their crimes as they believed him to be smarter than them because of his education from a private school,” added the DCP.

Items recovered from the stunt bikers. (HT Photo)

Coming from humble backgrounds, the trio was desperate for money to pay for dates, discos, expensive alcohol, and branded clothes, said the DCP.

So, when they decided to take to snatching to overcome their poverty, they decided to practice first. “They practised by snatching ice-cream cones from people eating them on roads as they thought getting caught for it would not invite much trouble for them,” said Prasad.

They would practice various “difficulty levels” such as snatching ice-creams from people standing on highways to those in narrow busy lanes. “Each of these accused youths practised snatching 30-40 ice-creams each over two-three days before they believed they were ready to snatch mobile phones and hand bags,” said a senior investigator.

Within a few weeks of their entry into the world of snatching, this gang was making over Rs 5,000 per day on an average by selling the mobile phones, jewellery and other valuable goods, police claimed based on their interrogation.

