Delhi taxpayers can now use weekends to clear property dues before deadline

The property tax department of all three Delhi corporations have decided to work over the weekends to assist taxpayers who do not get time over the weekdays to clear their dues.

On Friday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation announced that all its property tax zonal offices and circles will remain open on Saturdays (except 2nd Saturdays) in February and March. In the last week of March, the offices will remain open both on Sunday and Saturday.

Similarly, the East Corporation has also decided to open Shahdara South and Shahdara North property tax offices on Saturdays (except 2nd Saturdays) of February and March for filing of self-assessment return for the year 2016-17 and deposition of property tax.

“This is an opportunity for people who don’t find time on weekdays, to pay their pending dues and file the property tax returns by March 31. The corporations will later do a survey of defaulters and take stringent action for not filing the tax. This includes penalty, interest, attachment of account and property and property auction in some cases,” a senior North Corporation official said.

The step is also aimed at increasing revenue from property tax under ‘amnesty scheme’. It includes full waiver of interest and penalty on payment of property tax till February 28. Those paying tax after February 28 till March 31 will get full waiver on penalty and 50 per cent rebate on interest. The waiver is available for those who have not paid property tax prior to April 1, 2004, and thereafter. The scheme is applicable to all types of properties, including, residential and commercial.

Ram Mohan, additional commissioner, South Corporation said, “The scheme has helped us in collecting Rs 57 crores as property tax after December 23, when the department had stopped accepting demonetized old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for paying property tax.”

The South Corporation has been organising property tax camps on weekends since January 1 in all four zones. “Our teams are organising camps in at least 10 colonies in each zone on residents request or self assessment. We are getting the results also as 100-150 people are turning up to pay tax at each camp,” Mohan said.

