Delhi: Three held for printing, circulating fake Rs 2,000 notes

The special cell of Delhi Police have arrested three men for allegedly printing and circulating fake new currency notes.

Police identified the accused as Azad Singh (36), Manoj (37) and Sunil (27) and said they had recovered fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denominations amounting to Rs 18 lakh from their possession.

According to the police said on January 27 the accused were arrested on a basis of a tip-off received that they would come near the traffic signal light of Village Singhola in Narela around 11:00pm in a Scorpio car. The men were supposed to exchange some fake currency notes with their associates there.

“At 11:25pm, the car was located by a police team near the traffic signal. Azad Singh was seated in the Scorpio car alone. After a short while, Manoj and Sunil reached there on a motorcycle. Azad stepped out from the car and delivered two packets, one each to Manoj and Sunil. The raiding party then moved in and nabbed the men,” a senior police officer said.

Both the packets recovered were found containing fake and counterfeit currency worth Rs 8 lakh each. Accused Azad Singh was further found in possession of Rs 2 more lakh in fake currency. The recovered notes were actually scanned and printed and looked exactly like the real ones.

Police said that the accused men are part of a racket that was involved in scanning, printing and circulating fake or counterfeit new currency notes of higher value in the NCR.

“Azad Singh is the kingpin of the racket who used to get the currency notes scanned and printed. The other two, Manoj and Sunil, were supposed to circulate the fake notes to the customers,” police said.

A senior police official said that Manoj is known to a Delhi-based Hawala dealer. He as well as Azad Singh also have liaisons with various bookies. They had allegedly supplied fake currency to bookies on many occasions. They charged Rs 40,000 genuine currency for Rs 1,00,000 fake currency.

