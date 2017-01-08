Delhi to get colder, more rain possible

Delhi saw the coldest day of 2017 on Saturday that began with the first rain in more than three months and remained windy and overcast.

The temperature did not cross 17°C and the minimum was recorded at 13.5°C.

According to weather officials, Sunday would see similar conditions and there is a slight chance of light rain in certain parts of the capital.

With winds from the Himalayan region, which recently witnessed heavy snowfall, likely to turn towards the plains, temperatures will start dropping and may fall to as low as 5°C by Thursday, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

“The drop in temperature was caused by both the rain and the influence of a western disturbance. The rain made the day cloudy, and also cooled it down. There was lack of direct sunlight because of the clouds, so the surface could not be warmed up,” said an official with the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

A weather pattern known as western disturbance also plays a role in temperatures falling. “Western disturbances bring snowfall in the Himalayas and northern regions. After it passes, Delhi experiences westerly and north-westerly winds. As these winds pass over the mountain regions before reaching Delhi, they are cold and help bring down temperature in the city,” said a weather expert.