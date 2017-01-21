Delhi traffic: AAP govt revives Kalindi Kunj bypass to decongest Ashram crossing

The Kalindi Kunj bypass project, which has been lying in cold storage for the past 16 years, will finally see light of the day.

The 13-km project -- 5.5 km of which will be elevated -- to decongest Ashram Chowk and Mathura Road was in limbo over transfer of some tracts of land under the UP government.

The UP government has now agreed in-principle to transfer the land to Delhi PWD in a few days.

According to PWD officials, with the bypass in place commuters from east Delhi, south Delhi and Noida going towards Faridabad will be able to avoid Ashram completely.

The first leg of the bypass will start from the DND flyover and touch down at Kalindi Kunj. Here, the existing road that joins Badarpur flyover will be widened. Once at the Badarpur flyover, commuters will have a signal-free access to Faridabad.

One completed, the travel time to Faridabad will be reduced by 30 minutes. It will also make the drive to Agra smooth and hassle-free. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is already constructing a highway bypassing Faridabad.

“People using Ring Road will be able to take this elevated section after Sarai Kale Khan, from the point where DND starts now. People coming from Noida will be able to use this road. Currently, they have to come all the way to Ashram Chowk and use Mathura Road. The bypass will run parallel to it up to Jamia Nagar,” the official added.

The bypass will run by the side of Yamuna and then pass through UP irrigation colony. It will be aligned away from the bird sanctuary so that it does not disturb the ecology. It will pass through Agra canal and end at existing Kalindi Kunj-Badarpur road, which is currently under expansion.

“We will link other parts of Noida through an additional bridge on the Yamuna. The UP irrigation department fears it will damage the Agra canal but we have assured them of every precaution,” the official added.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹750 crore and it will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the stretch from Kalindi Kunj to Badarpur flyover will be expanded and then the stretch between DND and Kalindi Kunj will be constructed.

The approval over land use comes after Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty wrote to his counterpart in UP to resolve the land issue. The issue was discussed in a meeting of the NCR planning board.

“The project was conceived by the Delhi government in 2000 but it could not be executed due to the issue of transfer of land. Chief secretary level talks are on and project is likely to see the light finally,” said a PWD official.

