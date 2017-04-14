Delhi: Two killed in fire at Karol Bagh building

Two men were killed and two others injured when a fire broke out in a cramped two-storey building that serves as a residential as well as commercial space in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Friday evening.

The bodies of the two dead men, believed to be employees at a car polish godown located in the building, were found inside after fire officials doused the flames. Suspected to have died of asphyxiation, the duo remained unidentified till late Friday night.

The fire fighters managed to rescue two other people trapped in the building and rush them to RML Hospital. They have suffered 40 per cent burns, but are expected to survive.

The building that caught fire is located in Subhash Mohalla, a crowded locality in Karol Bagh. While the ground floor of the building is used as residential space, the first floor serves as a godown, the initial probe has suggested.

The fire broke out around 6.30 pm. On receiving the call about the blaze, the fire department dispatched four fire tenders. They were forced to use four more fire tenders as the blaze took over two hours to control.

The presence of car polish stored in drums possibly led to the flames spreading rapidly, said a fire officer. The trigger behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained, but police suspect short-circuit to be the reason.