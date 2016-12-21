Delhi University is the best and I’m lucky to be its alumna: Urvashi Rautela

When it comes to Delhi, nostalgic actor-model Urvashi Rautela, says that the Capital holds a special place in her heart.

Read more

“Coming back to Delhi is always special. This is the place I’d started my journey from and became independent. Be it my career or my education, I learnt everything about life from this city and it has made me who I am today,” says Rautela, who was recently visiting the city.

Delhi University is the best varsity in the country. It was difficult to make the cut, but I did, and had a great time there.

Rautela, an alumna of Gargi College, Delhi University, (DU) says that she was a reserved person during her college days. “Initially I got admission in Hindu College but it was far from my home in Malviya Nagar. Since I was modelling too, I opted for Gargi,” she says, adding,“DU is the best varsity. It was difficult to make the cut, but I did and had a great time.”

It might be difficult to believe, but I haven’t visited Akshardham temple or Qutub Minar.

Being an introvert, Rautela didn’t prefer hanging out much but she says it was her ‘cool’ parents who used to push her to socialise. “I don’t prefer to go out and chill. I hardly roam around. It might be difficult to believe, but I haven’t visited Akshardham temple or Qutub Minar. I only used go for my work and come back home.”

The actor who is based in Mumbai now, misses Delhi more than anything. “I miss my pals, my college days and all the fun I used to have here. There is a difference between Mumbai wali Urvashi and Delhi wali Urvashi, and there is no place like Delhi on this earth.”