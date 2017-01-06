Delhi: Weekend to get colder, foggier and damp as light rains expected

Delhiites, brace for temperatures to dip in the coming days as the weatherman has predicted some light rain and cloudy skies.

The Indian Meteorological Department said light rains are likely over the weekend with temperature coming down to 10 degree Celsius.

The rain might also help dissipate polluting dust particles and improve the air quality in the city.

The IMD predicted minimum temperatures to hover around 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius.

The city woke up to moderate fog on Friday. The minimum temperature recorded was 11 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung, Palam and Ayanagar as well.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to decrease to as low as 8 degrees Celcius with shallow fog.

On Friday, flight movements were disrupted by fog, including four international and eight domestic flights, ANI reported.

However, no interruption occurred in ground operation activities, airport officials said.

The foggy conditions however forces three trains to be cancelled and 70 trains to arrive late in city.