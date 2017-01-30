Delhi: Woman crushed to death with stone in Mangolpuri

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly crushed to death with a stone in a public park at outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Aarti, a home maker, who had married a month ago. Police said that her body was found in a public park in block C of Mangolpuri around 8.30pm.

“A case of murder has been registered at Mangolpuri police station. Efforts are on to trace the accused. Investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said police received a call from a man claiming to be Aarti’s husband. He allegedly told police he had murdered Aarti and dumped her in the park, followed by which police reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police said that a big stone covered in blood was lying close to the body. Prima facie, it appears that Aarti’s face had been crushed with it.

“The body has been sent for post mortem. Her family has been informed,” said an investigating officer.

Sources said that Aarti’s husband is absconding.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles. Aarti’s family members and locals living in the neighbourhood are being questioned. Also the CCTV footages of the area are being scanned to get clues,” the officer said.