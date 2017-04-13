Delhi: Woman’s murder case solved after eight years; live-in partner held with associate

Eight years after a man allegedly killed his live-in partner and dumped her body after crushing her face in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh, the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested him and his friend who helped him in the crime.

The two men are Bijender alias Rinku, 28, and his associate Rahul, 30. Police said Rinku was in a live-in relationship with Aarti after she left her parents’ home. He killed her in 2008 in a fit of rage after an argument.

Rahul allegedly helped him to dump the body after crushing the face. Aarti’s body was recovered by police from the bushes near Ply factory, Surakhpur Road. A case of murder was registered. But the case was marked as ‘untraced’ in 2010 as neither the deceased nor the accused could be identified.

“For the last eight years, it remained a blind case as neither the body had been identified nor the accused. It was only after we received information about Rahul’s involvement in dumping a dead body in Najafgarh about eight years ago that the mystery unraveled,” the officer added.

Rahul was arrested on Wednesday from Najafgarh. His interrogation led to Rinku who said admitted that on September 23, 2008, he strangled her after a fight. .

The day Aarti went missing, Rinku went to her parents and told them that she has left his house with someone. “Rinku asked her parents to lodge a police complaint. He accompanied them to lodge a missing report in the Sultanpuri police station. The policeman asked them to bring Aarti’s phone but since they did not have her photo, they did not file a complaint,” said police.

“After the murder, Rinku sold his Sultanpuri home and started living in Aman Vihar. In 2009, he got married to another woman but used to introduce her as Aarti,” an investigator said.

To ensure Aarti’s parents never contacted him or make efforts to find her, Rinku sent a fake letter to her parents, telling them that she had left Rinku and married an advocate’s son. The letter had her signature which Rinku forcibly got on a blank paper before killing her.

In the purported letter, Aarti had requested her parents not to contact her as she did not want any interference in her married life. After receiving the letter, her family members thought she was living a better life and did not try to contact her, said police.

After Aarti left, her father remained in trauma and developed health issues. He died around three years back. “Her mother is living with her two brothers in Sultanpuri and they were not aware about her murder, said the officer.