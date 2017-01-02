Delhiites now get discounted tickets from DTC, but none to avail?

The Delhi Transport Corporation has decided to reduce the prices of its tickets and monthly pass in the month of January. The new ticket prices were supposed to come into effect from this week but have now been postponed to next week. But students and young professionals feel that this isn’t sufficient to encourage Delhiites to take to buses. Even though the discount on bus travel is 75 per cent, the effort doesn’t seem to go down well with commuters considering most are worried about either their safety or time which gets compromised.

Ritika Bhasin, 20, student.

The bus stop is within walking distance from my home yet I prefer taking a rickshaw and going to the metro station or driving. Bus tickets are already cheap but it’s only if the safety issues are addressed that college girls like me will take a bus and ditch driving to college. Reducing ticket prices is a good initiative but people need more encouragement.

Nitin Kant, 26, management trainee.

I travel by both bus and metro from my home in Pitampura to my office in Okhla. But I prefer bus because I just have to change once and the bus stop is right in front of my office. A one side trip by metro costs me Rs 70-80, which is much more than a bus, because the cost of an e-rickshaw or metro feeder bus gets added to the cost. This price slash makes me even happier to travel by bus and I shall continue doing so.

Surbhi Gupta, 25, banker.

For girls it isn’t easy to travel by bus. They often get overcrowded and one has to travel with the fear of protecting oneself from molestation. Why will the women take to buses, and compromise with their security at the cost of saving few bucks?

Mayank Garg, 20, student.

It’s difficult that people will shift to buses as their mode of transport because shared cabs are so easier to avail these days. I got a student pass made last year but I only travel in bus during winter. Also, people wouldn’t want to compensate with their time by waiting for buses for hours together. DTC must improve the frequency of the buses first.