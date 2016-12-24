Dense Delhi fog hits rail, road traffic; l52 trains delayed, flights normal

Delhi was enveloped in a dense cover of fog on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius even as 52 trains were running late and seven others rescheduled due to fog in northern states.

The visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 300 metres and 200 metres respectively at 5.30 am. It dipped to 200 metres at Safdarjung while it was 300 metres at Palam, at 8.30 am, said the official.

The fog affected visibility resulted in late running of 52 trains while 7 trains were rescheduled, said a railways spokesperson.

Flight operations at Delhi airport, however, remained normal, said a Delhi airport spokesperson.

The day ahead is forecast to be clear with maximum temperature expected to hover around 24 degrees, said MeT official.

Humidity was recorded at 97% at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, while minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.