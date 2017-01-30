Delhi fog: Trains delayed, landing operations suspended at Delhi airport

Fog on Monday morning caused several trains to be delayed or cancelled in Delhi due to low visibility, while all landing operations at Delhi Airport have been suspended.

According to ANI, 28 trains are running late, 10 have been rescheduled and one has been cancelled.

Domestic airline services also warned of possible delays, and asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted shallow to moderate fog on Monday morning with clear skies for the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 22 and 9 degrees Celsius.

It was a foggy Sunday morning with minimum temperature recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

Many areas in the northern states reeled under intense cold conditions, and high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, even as the arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was thrown open for one-way traffic after five days.