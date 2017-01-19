Delhi weather: Morning fog lifts, temperature to rise from today

New Delhi

At least 35 trains and 13 flights were delayed, cancelled or rescheduled as a thick fog blanketed New Delhi reducing visibility drastically in many parts of the city on Thursday morning. The visibility, however, improved after 9am as winds picked up. While the city has been witnessing chilly winds from north over the last three days, the wind direction has now changed with warmer breeze coming from Punjab, Haryana.

Officials said 28 trains were running late, 4 have been rescheduled and 3 cancelled due to poor visibility in Delhi. The 12011 Shatabdi Express, 12816 Nandan Kanan super fast, 15484 Mahananada Express and 12280 Taj Express were rescheduled.

Thirteen domestic flights were delayed and one cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to zero visibility on the runways, officials said. They include three flights arriving at Delhi and 10 departing from the IGI airport.

According to the airport bulletin, an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi that was scheduled to arrive at 07:55am was delayed by around five hours. Similarly, the Air India flight to Vishakhapatnam that was scheduled to leave at 09:45am departed at 10:15am.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is expected to be at 6.3 degree Celsius and the maximum 18 degree Celsius.

A senior official at Indian Meteorological Department said Delhi is likely to experience a respite from the biting cold this week as the minimum temperatures will be around 7 degree Celsius and the maximum will be at 20 degree Celsius.

“Whatever cold Delhi had to see it has seen, from now on the temperature will only rise,” the official added.