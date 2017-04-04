Depressed businessman kills self at AIIMS metro station

A 54-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the AIIMS Metro station in south Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The man who dealt with CCTV cameras was allegedly depressed because he was debt-ridden and his business was running into losses, police said.

Delhi Metro police officials said that before jumping, the businessman, Harjeet Singh, sent a text message to his son and daughter on their mobile phones. The text message read, “Hello my dear Beta many... God give u lot of happiness.... Always be happy (Sic).”

The police said Singh left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be blamed or harassed for his death.

“In the note, Singh wished that his organs should be donated,” said a senior Delhi Metro police official.



Singh ran his businessman from a rented shop in south Delhi’s Nehru Place but he had suffered huge losses.

At 2.08 pm, a caller informed the police control room that a man had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at platform number 2 of AIIMS Metro station. The train was heading towards Samaipur Badli.

The man’s head was amputated from the neck. CCTV footage of the platform was examined. Singh was seen entering the station around 1.50 pm.

“After strolling on the platform for almost five minutes, Singh jumped in front of a train approaching the platform,” the officer said.

Singh’s family members were informed about incident. An inquest proceeding was initiated into the incident, added the officer.