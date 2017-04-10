‘Dhritrashtra’ EC wants ‘Duryodhan’ BJP to win polls, charges Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVM) on Monday, saying the election commission has become Dhritarashtra with the motive to help son Duryodhana (read the BJP) emerge victorious in the elections.

“The EC has become Dhritarashtra, who wants his son (Duryodhana) to win by hook or crook. The EC’s motive is not to conduct the elections but to ensure the BJP’s victory,” Kejriwal told the media.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that a few machines, used during the bypoll in Rajasthan’s Dholpur on Sunday, may have been tampered with.

“In these 18 EVMs, the vote was going to the BJP no matter where it was pressed. In Bhind, one such EVM was found during a mock drill. Yesterday, in Dholpur, 18 such EVMs were found. It means that their software was changed, the code and programming was changed. When did they change all this?” Kejriwal said, wondering why the poll panel was not ready to investigate the matter.

“Even for the Delhi municipal elections, the EVMs are coming from Rajasthan. Why are they coming from Rajasthan? Why the machines from Delhi are cancelled? All the machines from Rajasthan are manipulated and tempered,” he added.

His fresh salvo comes on the day a combined opposition plans to launch a campaign against the alleged tampering of EVMs and press for the use of ballot paper in elections.

Thirteen political parties, including the Congress and the Left, will visit the commission around 5pm. On Wednesday, these parties will meet President Pranab Mukherjee to submit a memorandum on the issue.

The Delhi chief minister further said the people of India won’t forgive the election commission and BJP for the ‘game’ they are playing with the Constitution.

Kejriwal had earlier expressed doubts over the security features installed in the machines while demanding that the upcoming civic polls in the capital be conducted using paper ballots.

“It doesn’t look like all machines are tampered. Some are being used in a few areas. I wrote to the EC today. We have the experts to study the software, if you don’t have them. Give the EVMs to us. We will make the software public,” Kejriwal said.

Last week, the election commission, in a veiled attack on Kejriwal, said that baseless observations and allegations were made by a “leader of a political party today in a press conference regarding the use of EVMs” and clarified its position.