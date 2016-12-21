Disposable plastic to banned in Delhi; and residents couldn’t be happier

We all have our own complaints against the rising pollution in Delhi, but a recent ban might put our hearts at ease. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned the use of disposable plastic that is used for packing grocery and as cups at your favourite roadside chaiwallah, in Delhi and the National Capital region (NCR) with effect from Jan 1st, 2017.

NGT has recently lashed out at the Government for showing laxity for the same. Assisting the initiative is a bench headed by NGT chairperson, Swatantar Kumar. It says, “The use of disposable plastic is prohibited in entire National Capital Territory (NCT). The Delhi government shall take steps for storage and use of plastic materials.”

“We have been trying to keep our city clean through various programmes and its great that others will join in too in their own little ways because of this ban. Putting a fine is an effective way of reducing waste, but only time will tell how successful this would be. I wish it the best!” Priyadarshani Valecha, Entrepreneur

Sounds great, right? Well, they have other plans too. Along with banning disposable plastic, the NGT has also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other public authorities to effectively reduce and use dumped waste and has also announced a fine of Rs10,000 for throwing solid waste in public places. Delhiites have not only appreciated the move on social media, acknowledging it as something that was long overdue but have also pledged support. “This is a brilliant move. There are dumps around our house and sometimes they do not get cleaned for days. People also have to learn not to litter. A cleaner Delhi will always be a better Delhi,” says Priyanshu Sharma, a student of hotel management. Priyadarshini Valecha, who owns a startup that deals with waste management in Gurgaon, says, “We have been trying to keep our city clean through various programmes and its great that others will join in too in their own little ways because of this ban. Putting a fine is an effective way of reducing waste. But, only time will tell how successful this would be. I wish it the best!”