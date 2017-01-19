Do you think airport food is expensive, unpalatable? Read on

Do you wait for the airline portal to open so that you could check-in on web to get that favourite seat? Do you remain eager to jump the queue while deboarding the plane? Do you switch on your phone after landing even before the captain announces to do so?

If yes, then you are not unique, according to a survey by a travel website.

As many as 45% travellers say food on airports is unpalatable and nearly double, 88%, say it’s expensive. The observations on the behaviour of air travellers have come out in a survey by travel portal, Make My Trip.

The survey found that 45% flyers don’t prefer shopping at the airports and those who do, mostly buy gifts or chocolates (30%). The website contacted 2.2 lakh travellers for the survey of which 1,000 passengers, who travelled in November and December last year, responded.

Twenty-eight per cent respondents admitted carrying an overweight hand baggage to avoid paying for extra weight. Many passengers carry home cooked food to avoid buying ‘costly’ food onboard.

“The study was done to understand the behaviour of the domestic air travellers and their perception of the services available at the airports and inside the planes. The study digs deep into what flyers from across Indian cities want, how they behave, why they make certain choices, etc,” said Mohit Gupta, COO-Online of Make My Trip.

While choosing an airline, punctuality got a weightage of 53%, fare 90%, and suitable time had 58% value.

When asked about airports, 73% flyers believe the overall infrastructure at Indian airports is good and 71% are happy with the cleanliness at the airports.

Another interesting fact thrown up by the survey is that 31% respondents were not aware of the fragile tag used for the check-in luggage and 62% have never used. Twenty-three per cent missed their flight at least once.