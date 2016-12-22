 Driver makes off with goods at Delhi airport’s cargo terminal, arrested | delhi | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Driver makes off with goods at Delhi airport’s cargo terminal, arrested

delhi Updated: Dec 22, 2016 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who was involved in theft of mobile phones, shoes and bags worth ₹21 lakh from the cargo terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Jumman Khan, 20, was arrested by the police and stolen items were recovered. According to Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (airport), the arrest was made after receiving a complaint on December 19 from a transport company that had hired Khan after their regular driver went on leave.

“On December 16, he was sent to the cargo terminal to pick up goods offloaded from a flight. He came out of the cargo complex with the goods but instead of delivering it at Samalakha, he went to his rented accommodation in Mangolpuri and hid the goods in his room. He came back to the IGI Airport, abandoned the vehicle and vanished from the scene,” said Bhatia.

According to the police, during the questioning, Khan revealed that he had approached the employer for the job with the intention to steal the goods. Among the goods recovered are 218 mobile phones, garments, sports shoes and handbags worth ₹21 lakh.

tags

more from delhi

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<