DTTDC wine shop manager shot dead, stabbed in Mehrauli

A 43-year-old government wine shop manager was shot and stabbed by a group of unidentified men, near his house in south Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd Extension near Mehrauli on Tuesday night.

The dramatic crime was captured live on a CCTV camera installed close by.

Police said the victim, identified as Brij Bhushan, was a contractual employee with Delhi tourism and transport development corporation (DTTDC). He worked as a manager at a wine shop in south Delhi, police said.

In the video footage, a senior police officer said, a group of men could be seen following Bhushan’s Wagon R car in their Santro car. The Santro car intercepts Bhushan’s car and the driver of the other car shoots him. Then the criminals came out of the car and open the door of Bhushan’s car. “At this time, one of them stabbed Bhushan,” a police officer said.

“The CCTV footage also shows Bhushan trying to come out of his car. As he opens the door, the two men repeatedly slam the door against him to ensure that he is not able to escape,” said the officer, adding that the assailants fled in the car after Bhushan fell inside the car.

The crime came to light around 11 pm when a passerby found Bhushan lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the road in Rajpur Khurd Extension area.The passerby called the police control room and informed them about the matter. A police team immediately rushed Bhushan to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment early Wednesday morning.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and Arms act was registered at the Mehrauli police station against unknown persons. Bhushan’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy.

“We are examining the CCTV camera footage to get some lead about the killers. Questioning of some friends and colleagues of the victim is on to ascertain the motive behind his murder,” said the officer.