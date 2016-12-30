DU calls emergency meeting to start appointment, promotion process

Delhi University has called an emergency executive council (EC) meeting on Saturday to get a final nod to start the teachers’ appointment and promotion process.

The emergency meeting comes a week after the Delhi high court ordered the university to immediately fill the vacant positions.

“The meeting has been called to consider the recommendations of the academic council (AC) regarding the appointment and promotions of teachers and other academic staff,” said a circular from the university.

The academic council and executive council are statutory bodies of the university and ratify its policies.

“The committee, appointed by the vice-chancellor, had prepared details on appointments and promotion. The provisions were discussed and deliberated in the AC meeting on December 19-20. This will be presented and discussed by the EC and then ratified,” said Nachiketa Singh, an AC member.

Appointments and promotions have been a long-standing demand of both permanent and ad-hoc teachers in different DU colleges and departments.

The appointment and promotion process is part of the University Grants Commission’s 3rd and 4th amendment. After protests, the committee was expanded in DU and teachers had put forward their recommendations.

After the EC’s nod, the university will begin the selection process to fill 600 vacant posts in the departments and 3,500 in its colleges.

“The different recommendations put forward by the teachers were not accepted. Now we are worried if the UGC amendment is adopted, then ad-hocs (teachers) will lose out as their experience is not being counted. Similarly, for promotions, teachers are going to face a lot of problem,” said Rajesh Jha, political science teacher and executive member of the DU teachers association (DUTA).

It is after a decade that the university will begin the appointment and promotion process.

“During the term of former V-C Dinesh Singh, appointments were done in colleges but it was conditional as a few people had moved court. Now it will be a formal process,” said Singh.