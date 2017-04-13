DU student’s suicide: Patna man booked for abetment

Three teams from north-west and north district police are in Patna to arrest a 23-year-old man, against whom a case of abetment to suicide was registered, after a woman was found dead in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area on April 8.

In her suicide note, the 21-year-old B Com student, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan, alleged that the man was threatening to post their personal videos on social media.

A day before the incident, she had approached Model Town police station, alleging that she was raped by the man. She had alleged that the man forced her to get physically intimate with her promising marriage and when she asked for a commitment, he started ignoring her.

Police denied reports that they did not act on the woman’s complaint. “She approached us with a complaint of rape against the man and we immediately registered a case,” clarified Milind Dumbre, DCP north-west.

Investigators said that the couple was in a live-in relationship for a brief period, but when the woman asked him to marry her, he left for Patna and stopped taking her calls.

“We immediately registered a case of abetment to suicide against the man because he was named in the suicide note. We have started investigation. The rape complaint pertains to north-west district and the concerned district is looking into that matter. We are probing charges of abetment to suicide against him,” said an officer.

The woman’s suicide note reportedly mentions how the man allegedly threatened to leak some of their personal videos if she did not leave her parents and live with him.