East Delhi civic body engages new trucks for garbage collection

Ten new garbage trucks were added to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (EDMC) fleet on Monday.

The initiative was part of EDMC’s ongoing drive to increase its capacity to keep two zones — Shahdara North and Shahdara South clean.

The initiative will help in micro-level cleaning of areas and regular collection of garbage, said East Delhi mayor Satya Sharma.

The civic agency has used Rs 199.34 lakh from funds received under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for procuring the vehicles. They comply with the Bharat Stage-IV emission norms and are laced with GPS for online monitoring.

So far, EDMC had 70 trucks for carrying garbage from community dumps to the Ghazipur landfill. But these were not enough for the job.

“Moreover, we have identified 30 critical dhalaos where garbage is collected from residential as well as prominent commercial areas. We planned to clean them twice in a day but didn’t have trucks to meet the requirement. These 10 trucks will now serve the purpose,” said Jitender Chaudhary, standing committee chairman, EDMC.

In addition to this, 25 loaders have also been hired on rent to lift garbage from large dumps. “For the smooth functioning of these equipment, we have enrolled 39 drivers on contractual basis,” said Chaudhary.

The corporation has also floated a proposal for hiring more tippers to lift the garbage from residential areas to dhalaos. EDMC is the only corporation in city, which has not deployed a concessionaire to carry garbage from localities to the landfill.