East Delhi civic body goes digital, to issue health trade licence online

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched the online facility for issuing health trade licence on Thursday. The facility will help the traders get the license within a day’s time.

Traders have to upload just five documents instead of the eight documents that were submitted earlier. The fees can also be paid online.

According to an EDMC official, besides saving time, the development will also reduce the need for applicants to be physically present at zonal offices of corporation. Moreover, it will increase EDMC’s revenue generation up to Rs3 crore annually.

“Existing system required applicants to wait for 60 days to get the license issued but now they will get the licence within a day if all the documents are up to the mark. By starting this facility, we are expecting to issue double the number of licences issued so far,” said Jitender Chaudhary, standing committee chairman.

The public health department issues licence to eateries, hotels, food joints, restaurants, beauty parlours, hotels, clubs, etc. After the simplification of the procedure, the owners of such establishments would need to submit proof for legal occupancy of their shop, proof of water or electricity connection, identify proof and copy of the site plan.

“After issuing the licence, public health department will carry out a random survey of the shop to verify the details provided. Verification process will help in identifying the defaulters. It will improve the governance and bring more transparency in the system,” said Satya Sharma, EDMC mayor.

About 100 types of health trade licences would be issued under the process.

EDMC is also working towards making the process of issuing general trade licence online. “The decision has been taken on the demand of the traders in east Delhi. It would reduce delay and bring transparency in the system,” said a senior EDMC official.

However, according to leader of opposition Varyam Kaur, the system will work efficiently only when the views of applicants are taken into consideration. “The success of this system can be measured in the coming time, though the step taken by EDMC needs appreciation,” she said further.

As of now, despite making it mandatory to get the health licence issued before establishing any eateries/hotels/restaurants, 50% people in east Delhi are running their ventures without obtaining the licence.