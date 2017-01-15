East Delhi sanitation strike: Most protesters take Sunday break

The strike by sanitation workers in east Delhi entered its 11th day on Sunday even as most of the agitating workers decided to stay at home.

Earlier on Saturday, around 83% of workers reported back to work. Officials said the sanitation conditions in east Delhi started getting normal on Saturday after a majority of workers resumed work. A section of sanitation workers, however, continued their protest outside the East Delhi Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Over 100 agitators were spotted at the corporation’s headquarters on Sunday along with the workers, who are on hungerstrike.

Sanjay Gehlot, president of MCD Swachhata Karmchari Union, said most employees have already received their salaries. “The ones who are yet to get their salaries are supposed to receive it by Monday afternoon. We will meet with commissioner (EDMC) Mohanjeet Singh on Monday morning to discuss the other demands, which are under consideration,” Gehlot said.

The east Delhi areas that have been hit the most are Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Krishna Nagar, New Ashok Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Khichripur and other adjoining areas.

The MCD Swachhata Karmchari Union has announced another protest on February 7, which will see participation of municipal staff from various departments, such as horticulture, education, health and others. The sanitation workers will gather at Rajghat and later protest outside the chief minister’s office and Delhi Secretariat and demand the implementation of the recommendations of the fourth Delhi Finance Commission report and pending arrears.

Since 2015, east corporation sanitation workers have gone on strike five times over non-payment of salary. This time, it was over non-payment of their salaries from October 2015.