Entrance test likely for DU BCom admissions from next academic session

The Delhi University is planning to introduce entrance tests for admissions to B.Com courses starting 2017.

Manoj Khanna, convener of the DU admission committee, said: “We are planning to conduct entrance exams for admission to B.Com (honours) and BA (programme) for the upcoming academic session. We are ready for this in terms of infrastructure and preparedness. But this needs to be accepted by all statutory bodies.”

At present, DU conducts entrance tests for its post-graduation and professional courses. However, admissions to undergraduate courses are done on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Khanna said it has been observed that students from some schools and areas were getting admission due to high marks being given to them in their board exams.

Read | Businesses at an all time low at Delhi University’s one-stop market Patel Chest

“We do not have the process of rationalising numbers as of now. Many deserving students were not able to get admission in these courses due to a lower score in Class 12. Entrance exam will give everyone a chance to get admission,” he said.

He said the admission committee is consulting faculties, principals and students on the issue and is discussing the possibility of conducting entrance test for Science and Humanities courses too.

The university is also assessing how to strengthen infrastructure for online admissions and preparations of entrance tests, with focus on evolving a “student friendly” admission system, he added.