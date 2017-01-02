Facing flak, Delhi metro revokes decision to allow Paytm

A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Delhi metro’s move to allow cashless transactions at 10 stations through Paytm, the decision was revoked on Monday evening.

“Over the counter cashless transactions have been deferred till we re-examine this issue,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Metro officials said application of e-wallet companies such as Paytm in the present form “is not suitable” to be used in the metro system “due to large volume of transactions it handles on a daily basis”.

On December 23, the DMRC had announced it would launch a special drive from January 1 wherein all its over-the-counter transactions would be cashless at 10 stations. For this, it had allowed mobile e-wallet company Paytm.

After facing flak from several quarters, DMRC clarified that Paytm was selected through an open tender.

The decision irked scores of metro commuters who had expressed their anger on social media. On Sunday, Kejriwal questioned the decision to involve only Paytm in the process and had said he would seek an inquiry and look into relevant files.

“It’s being done forcefully, maybe as directed by the PMO. I will speak to the Metro (authorities) and ask for the files. How can be they force a decision like this? They are promoting Paytm through this. I will seek an inquiry and look into the files,” the CM had said.

The DMRC said the existing avenues towards digitisation, such as the use of debit cards, would continue.

The stations that were chosen for this purpose are Rohini East and Rohini West on Red Line; MG Road Station on Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on Violet Line.