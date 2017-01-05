Fake cops dupe trader of Rs 4.25 lakh, police register FIR after 25 days

Four men posing as Delhi Police officers allegedly assaulted a mobile phone dealer near Karol Bagh and extorted Rs 4.25 lakh in new banknotes and $1,015 from him in central Delhi’s New Rohtak Road.

The trader, Sandeep Khurana, said though the incident took place on December 10, police sat on his complaint for almost a month before finally registering an FIR on Tuesday (January 3).

Khurana said the men extorted money from him after threatening to arrest him for ‘hoarding unaccounted cash’.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, Khurana has named a private accountant VK Mangla and one Ravinder Rana as suspects.

“I made a PCR call on December 10 itself and made a formal complaint. However, the police dragged their feet for 20 days before filing an FIR. Even now, the police are reluctant to probe the issue and want me to settle the matter,” Khurana said.

According to Khurana, the incident took place when he went to meet the account at his New Rohtak Road office for a business deal on December 10.

The four ‘fake cops’ were already in Mangla’s office when Khurana entered. The accountant introduced them as crime branch officials and asked Khurana to hand over all the black money he had.

“When I resisted, one of the men, Ravinder Rana, slapped me. I was scared and gave them Rs 4.25 lakh in new Indian currency notes and $1,015,” said Khurana, adding that the accountant initially told him that the money will be returned but later backtracked.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (Central), said that a case has already been registered and investigations were underway.

HT couldn’t reach Mangla over calls and a text message sent to his phone remained unanswered.