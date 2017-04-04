Fire at Jeevan Prakash building in central Delhi, no one hurt

A fire on the fifth floor of Jeevan Prakash Building near Connaught Place on Tuesday morning triggered panic.

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the building to control the situation after the fire control room received a call around 11 am.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services, said the fire started from a pile of garbage dumped on the stairs on the fifth floor of the building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Mild fire on 5th floor of Jeevan Prakash Building on KG Marg. garbage accumulated outside in a crate for A/c caught fire. @htTweets @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/Dw7XmjVJOf — A Mariyam Alavi (@MariyamAlavi) April 4, 2017

DFS officials & maintenance staff at Jeevan Prakash building have cleared the rubbish, to avoid any further mishaps. @htTweets @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/P2p4nqEwOR — A Mariyam Alavi (@MariyamAlavi) April 4, 2017

The building, where an office of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is located, was immediately evacuated even as firefighters reached the floor using stairs to douse the flames.

Fire officials said the blaze had not spread beyond the area occupied by the garbage because of which it was controlled within minutes. Garg said the building was soon declared safe to enter.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but a police officer said a cigarette butt may have started it.

A room in the building had caught fire in 2011. An electrical fault in an air conditioner had caused it.