 Fire at Jeevan Prakash building in central Delhi, no one hurt | delhi | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Fire at Jeevan Prakash building in central Delhi, no one hurt

delhi Updated: Apr 04, 2017 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Jeevan Prakash Building

The fire started from a pile of garbage dumped on the stairs on the fifth floor ofJeevan Prakash building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi.(Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)

A fire on the fifth floor of Jeevan Prakash Building near Connaught Place on Tuesday morning triggered panic.

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the building to control the situation after the fire control room received a call around 11 am.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services, said the fire started from a pile of garbage dumped on the stairs on the fifth floor of the building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

The building, where an office of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is located, was immediately evacuated even as firefighters reached the floor using stairs to douse the flames.

Fire officials said the blaze had not spread beyond the area occupied by the garbage because of which it was controlled within minutes. Garg said the building was soon declared safe to enter.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but a police officer said a cigarette butt may have started it.

A room in the building had caught fire in 2011. An electrical fault in an air conditioner had caused it.

tags

more from delhi

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you