budget

Fire breaks out at Parliament in Delhi day before Union Budget presentation

delhi Updated: Jan 31, 2017 22:19 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times
Parliament fire

Fire broke out at Parliament in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

A fire broke out late on Tuesday evening in a room in the Parliament House, which was doused within 15 minutes, officials said.

A UPS kept in one of the rooms of the Parliament caught fire, sending plumes of smoke which alerted those present there, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services.

A call was received around 9.30 PM about a fire breaking out in room number 50 of the Parliament House. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

Senior officials of the fire department rushed to the spot to check about the severity of the blaze, police said.

The fire was doused within 15 minutes and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

