Fire engulfs two-storey Dilshad Garden building, 13 fire tenders on spot

A major fire broke out in a two-storey factory at northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden on Saturday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the incident.

Delhi fire department officials said at least 13 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot and the fire had not been brought under control at the time of filing of this report.

“A PCR call was received around 3.50pm about a fire in factory at 58A, Salim Compound in Dilshad Garden, near GTB Hospital. Over 20 firefighters are at the spot right now and trying to douse the fire,” said a senior fire department official.

Sources said that the factory had at least 10 men working inside when the blaze was first reported. The workers were polishing water pipes and taps when the fire broke out and all of them came rushing out. One of the passersby made a call to the fire department and the fire engines arrived at the scene in thirty minutes. Officials said it was difficult for the fire tenders to reach the spot due to the narrow lanes leading to the factory.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

ENDS