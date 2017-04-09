Five bars shut in Aerocity after liquor ban to reopen

Five hotel bars in the Aerocity area near the Indira Gandhi International Airport which were shutdown following a Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways, may reopen soon as a Delhi government committee has found they are beyond the banned limits.

The four-member committee, formed last week to look into grievances of the restaurants and bar owners, has recommended restoring licences of the five watering holes after it found that these hotel bars fall beyond 500 metres of the national highway.

Read: SC upholds liquor ban: Gurgaon’s Cyberhub, Delhi’s Aerocity go dry

“The committee again measured distance of affected bars from highways and it was found that they are located beyond 500 metres from the national highway,” an official said even as they did not reveal the names of the hotel bars that will soon be able to serve liquor.

Over 100 liquor vends, restaurant and hotel bars located within 500 metres of national highways had been shut down in the city following the court order.