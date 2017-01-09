Five-fold increase in driving licence fee

Getting a driving licence will cost Delhiites five times more while taking a driving test would also be expensive with a six-fold hike in base fees as RTOs in the city today started charging new rates revised by the Centre.

The fees for issuing a driving licence has been increased from the existing Rs 40 to Rs 200 per category (bikes, cars). A senior official of the transport department said that charges will be higher with imposition of Rs 200 driving licence smart card fee.

According to notification issued by the transport ministry, those applicant failing to renew their licence on time now will have to pay Rs 300 and an additional fee of Rs1,000 for each year of delay.

“All 13 regional transport offices (RTOs) of the transport department today (Monday) started charging revised fees from the people,” the official said.

According to the notification, fitness certificate fee has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600. Besides, if an owner of the vehicle fails to get fitness certificate before it expires, he or she will have to give an additional fee of Rs 50 for each day of delay besides the regular charge.

Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and Delhi Pradesh Auto-rickshaw Sangh have decided to oppose the Central government’s move.

“We will oppose revised rates as they are not in the favour of auto and taxi drivers. We have sought an appointment with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to demand rollback of the new rates.

“If needed, we will launch a series of protest across the city,” Soni, general secretaries of both the associations, said.