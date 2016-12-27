Five months after ‘suicide’, murder case filed in AIIMS doc’s death

A 26-year-old junior resident doctor of AIIMS who was found dead on July 10 in mysterious circumstances at his house in Gautam Nagar in South Delhi was possibly murdered.

A murder case was registered on Saturday, over five months after police said Sarvanan Ganeshan had committed suicide by injecting a medicine in his right arm.

Sources said the panel of doctors that had conducted his postmortem said it appeared to be a a case of murder and not suicide after which a case was registered. Ganeshan was doing his MD degree at AIIMS at that time.

The report said the cannula through which the medicine was injected was fixed in the right forearm and as Ganeshan was right handed, it wouldn’t have been possible for him to do it himself.

“Doctors said he could not have possibly placed the cannula on the spot on which it was found. They said it appears someone injected the medicine forcefully,” a police source said.

Sources said the bottle of medicine, suspected to be potassium chloride, was not found at the spot.

“If he injected on his own, then the bottle should have been on the spot. No such bottle was recovered by the investigative team. Also, the door of the flat was ajar and no suicide note was found at his flat. All this indicates that it may be a case of murder,” a police source said.

Police said Ganeshan’s father had also moved a writ petition in the high court, pleading that the case be handed over to crime branch for investigation.

The police said earlier they suspected it to be a case of suicide as there were no visible abrasions on his body.

“Ganeshan’s father said he suspects murder. He told us that Ganeshan had no reason to commit suicide as he was doing very well for himself and was happy to have joined AIIMS. He said Ganeshan was not on any medicine and no prescription was found from his room,”a police officer said.

He added, “His father requested that the case be given to the crime branch. We have taken his statement into consideration and registered a case of murder. The case will be investigated on these lines.”

DCP, South, Ishwar Singh, confirmed that a case of murder had been registered.

Ganeshan had taken admission in MD at AIIMS 10 days before his body was found at his flat at Gautam Nagar.

Police had earlier said he may have died of cardiac arrest due to overdose of a medicine that he injected.