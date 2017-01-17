Cheeky gold smuggler caught at Delhi airport

In another unique way of smuggling gold, a passenger was caught by customs officials at Delhi airport on Monday for allegedly carrying gold foils pasted onto a carton.

The passenger, a native of Kerala, was coming from Dubai.

“Officials found some suspicious images when his bags and the corrugated cartons were scanned, and they were examined in detail. They recovered gold foils pasted with a black insulated tape on to both sides of the corrugated carton. Gold weighing 700 grams in total was recovered. It is worth up to Rs 18.5 lakh,” said a customs official.

According to the official, smugglers are trying every possible trick to smuggle gold to Delhi as the customs department has increased vigil. “We have come across cases in which gold was stitched into a brassiere, stuffed in the rod of baby walker, and tied on thigh guards and waist,” he said.

Customs haD seized 6.6 kilograms of gold from Delhi airport in 2012-13, which increased to 384 kilograms in 2013-14. During 2014-15, the officials seized 574 kilograms of gold, and in 2016, more than 220 kilograms of gold worth about Rs 60 crore was confiscated.

