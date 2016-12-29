Focus on research helped us score better, say colleges

Delhi University colleges that managed good grades in the NAAC ratings said they had better scores due to their focus on research.

Acharya Narendra Dev College (ANDC) managed an A grade with 3.31 score, higher than that of St Stephen’s College.

“Acharya Narendra Dev College is very focused on research which we promote even at the undergraduate level. Our students and college also have a lot of project research grant, which have reflected in our score,” said a teacher at the college.

Research, consultancy and extension are one of the many NAAC parameters, which has 150 marks assigned.

Similarly, Institute of Home Economics (IHE) that has an A grade with 3.33 score say that having good number of publications worked in their favour. Institute of Home Economics too has a score higher than that of colleges like St Stephen’s, Gargi and Jesus and Mary college.

Read: Popular DU colleges question NAAC parameters

“Research publication, process of student progression and teaching learning process are areas we have scored well in,” said Ranjana Mahna, director of Institute of Home Economics. Mahna says that within DU most colleges have an A score and the little difference in score could be due to the outlook of the peer team.

“There are different set of teams who go to different colleges. So, the score that is given is bound to vary,” said Mahna.

Another college which has top NAAC score is Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. It is a college which offers management and information technology courses.

“Teaching and student learning parameters are the ones in which we have scored well. Even though we are a relatively new college, we have a good score,” said Poonam Verma, principal of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

She added that if other criteria, like placement, employment generation taken into account, then the college would have scored even better.