Former BJP MLA’s car runs over two women in north Delhi, driver arrested

A car belonging to a former BJP MLA Gugan Singh allegedly ran over two women crossing a road in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday afternoon. The women suffered grievous injuries and are hospitalized at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. .

Milind Dumbre, DCP (North-West), claimed that the ex-MLA was not in the white Maruti Ertiga car at the time of the accident. “The car was driven by the car owner’s driver, Sukhbir Singh Yadav. We have arrested him and seized the car,” said the DCP.

Police said the two injured women were taken to Sushruta Trauma Centre by the driver immediately after the accident. Police arrested him from the hospital itself and booked him for rash and negligent driving and causing hurt by act endangering life and safety of others.

The injured women are Rajwati, 47, and 35-year-old Sandhya. Residents of Jahangirpuri, the women were crossing Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk around 3 pm on Wednesday when the accident happened.

.@htTweets @htdelhi One of the two women who were run over by ex-MLA Gugan Singh's car in Delhi today. Both women are in serious condition.

Police said they need to probe the circumstances in which the accident happened and whether the driver was speeding. The impact of the accident was such that the women were flung a few feet away from the car.

The private car bearing registration number DL7CAA0001 suffered damages to its right headlamp and front portion. The driver has told police he stopped the car immediately after the accident and loaded the women in his car to take them to hospital.

Meanwhile, Gugan Singh, who served as BJP MLA from Bawana constituency from 2013 to 2015 acknowledged that the car belonged to him, but claimed that he had lent to a sitting BJP counsellor recently.

“I had lent my car to Begumpur counsellor Jag Roshni. The driver involved in the accident was working for her,” he told HT over phone. HT tried to contact Roshni through phone, but received no response.