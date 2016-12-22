Full text of Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation letter

In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the AAP government.

Without citing reasons, Jung’s office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

Here is the full text of his resignation letter:

Lt Governor Shri Najeeb Jung has submitted his resignation to the Government of India.

He thanks the Hon’ble Prime Minister for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor of Delhi.

Shri Jung also thanks the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year’s President Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly.

He also thanks the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi for his association in the last two years.

Shri Jung would be returning back to his first love, which is, academics.