Garbage rots, fear of health crisis looms in east Delhi

A number of areas of east Delhi, which reeked of garbage till yesterday (Wednesday), were cleaned on Thursday after a majority of sanitation workers of east corporation called off their strike.

Among the several areas that were cleaned on Thursday were the dhalaos in New Ashok Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Radhu Place and Lakshmi Nagar.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation managed to lift 2,614 metric tons of garbage on Wednesday, with the help of sanitation workers who have resumed work and private contractors.

On Thursday, EDMC trucks made 235 trips and cleared 1,135.99 metric tons of garbage between 6 am and 4 pm, said a senior EDMC official.

However, with more than 6,000 workers continuing with their strike, the conditions in the inner lanes of some localities of east Delhi remained deplorable, with garbage emanating a foul smell forcing residents to stay indoors.

Abhigyan Dutt, a resident of New Ashok Nagar said: “The trucks picked up the garbage from the dhalaos, but the inner lanes are still dirty as the trucks cannot enter the narrow lanes.”

“We are thinking about leaving the city for a week. I cannot let my children choke in Delhi’s pollution,” Dutt added.

Similarly, the inner lanes and housing colonies of Geeta Colony and Partpaganj too had garbage strewn and rotting all over it. While garbage was not being lifted from the dhalaos all these days, many residents complained that sanitation workers did not even collect garbage from their houses.

Residents said that they tried to hire private workers to pick up garbage, but corporation workers warned them to back off.

A senior official of the east Delhi corporation, however, said that the inner localities were being cleaned using auto tippers. He said in a couple of days things would be back to normal as salary of all the workers will be credited in their bank accounts.

Anil Chatrath, resident of Mayur Vihar Phase II said, “The garbage from this area was last picked up three days ago. We tried to hire private workers but they refused to come help us. They said that they got threat calls from corporation workers.”

People fear that the rotting garbage and the foul smell might create a health crisis.

Divya Ghosh, resident of Chilla Village said: “The condition in Delhi is such that people should migrate if they want to stay alive. The air here is already polluted and with garbage not being picked it adds to the problem.”