German national stabbed, robbed by two men in Delhi

A 19-year-old German national, who is on his second visit to India, was stabbed and robbed by two men near Kashmere Gate in north Delhi on Friday, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Benjamin Scolt was returning from Chandni Chowk in a rickshaw on Friday night when he was attacked at around 11pm.

“On way to Kashmere Gate from Chandni Chowk in a rickshaw, the driver offered a lift to another (person). The two men stabbed him with a blade or a similar sharp object on his face and robbed him of his phone and wallet,” said an officer.

A bleeding Scolt tried fleeing towards the Geeta Colony flyover and was spotted by locals who rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Jatin Narwal said they have registered a case at the Kotwali police station and identified the two men. “We will nab the accused,” Narwal said.

Police have informed the German embassy and are probing if the rickshaw puller was involved in other such cases.

Delhi is among the most unsafe places for foreigners in India with 147 cases of heinous crimes registered in 2015 that accounted for more than 40% of the total crimes against foreigners in the country, according to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

Four foreigners were murdered in 2015 across the country and 12 cases of rape, 23 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, six cases of insult to modesty, four cases of kidnapping and 10 cases of robbery were filed. There were 223 cases of theft involving foreigners across the country.

According to NCRB, 365 crimes were reported against foreigners in India in 2015, compared to 486 in 2014, a dip of 25%.