German national used martial arts to fight off robbers at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate

A rickshaw-puller and his associate who intended to rob a German national near Kashmere Gate in Delhi learnt their lesson the hard way as the 19-year-old tourist, Benjamin Scholt, turned out to be a martial arts expert. Scholt fought off the two robbers despite having sustained injuries and forced the robbers to flee leaving their rickshaw behind.

Scholt had been in India for over a month and had arrived in Delhi from Kashmir on March 12. He was to catch a bus to Amritsar on Friday night from Kashmere Gate and hired a rickshaw from Chandni Chowk metro station at around 10pm.

But instead of taking him to the bus terminal at Kashmere Gate, the rickshaw-puller took him towards Yamuna Khadar area under the Ring Road loop at Kashmere Gate, the police said. On the way, the rickshaw-puller picked up another passenger saying he will be dropped off on the way.

“But on the way, the rickshaw-puller and his associate tried to snatch the tourist’s wallet and mobile phone. When he resisted, the duo attacked him with blades,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP (North).

However, Scholt, an expert in martial arts, fought off the two robbers, forcing them to flee after abandoning the rickshaw at the crime scene. The attackers, however, made away with his cash and phone. Following the incident, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that she had sought a report about the matter.

I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017

Scholt received seven cuts on his face and shoulder, but was able to seek help from the occupants of a car passing by. They offered to drop him at a hospital, but on the way they came across a police picket.

The policemen there informed the control room and directed the car occupants to drive Scholt to Sushruta Trauma Centre in North Delhi. A case has been registered in connection with the robbery and attack at Kotwali police station.

The police found the rickshaw and used the details on it to track the owner. The owner has informed the police about the identity of the rickshaw-puller, but the two attackers remain on the run. Scholt had been putting up at a guest house in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. He has given his statement to the police.