Ghaziabad: Audi case ‘impostor’ nabbed in Maharashtra, says he was paid Rs 7000 for appearing in court

The crime branch of Ghaziabad police on Thursday said they will seek the remand of Syed Imtiyaz Qadri, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection to six cases of robbery.

Qadri, an impostor, is wanted by the Ghaziabad police in connection to an Audi car accident in Indirapuram that killed four people.

Police said they will ask their Mumbai counterparts to get the statement of the accused recorded before a magistrate.

On Wednesday, a Mumbai police officer told HT that Qadri was arrested in connection to robberies at Nala Sopara area. The officer said that Qadri during questioning had told them that he was the impostor in the Ghaziabad Audi case too. Qadri said he was offered Rs 7,000 by three people to appear before a Ghaziabad court and claim that he was the man driving the killer Audi in order to obtain Audi car insurance.

“We have spoken to Maharashtra police and requested them to make an entry about the Audi case in their general diary. We have given them the case details. We have also requested them to get his statements recorded before a magistrate (section 164 of CrPC). Now, we will seek his remand and bring him to Ghaziabad,” said Jaipal Singh, investigating officer of the case, Ghaziabad crime branch.

“He has told police that he ran away after reading media reports about four people being killed during the accident,” Singh added.

Qadri had procured bail on January 31 from Ghaziabad after claiming that he was the driver of Audi Q7 which had a head-on collision with an auto, killing all four persons. He later fled bareilly in February and went to his native place in Maharashtra from where he was arrested.

Qadri, a co-tenant of Ishaq Ahmad, a truck driver, allegedly misused the latter’s driving license to procure bail.

“We have recommended charges of criminal conspiracy and providing false information against the owner of the Audi. Qadri’s case pursuer, Raj Kumar, will also face charges,” Singh added.

Recently, the crime branch has also added sections of cheating, forgery, providing false information and criminal conspiracy. The new sections are added apart from sections of 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damages) of the Indian Penal Code at Indirapuram police station.