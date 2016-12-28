Ghaziabad: Brother strangles 12-year-old sister, dumps body in Ganga canal

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Ghaziabad for strangling his 12-year-old sister in a fit of rage after she entered into an altercation with her mother over stepping out of the house, and later dumping her body in the Upper Ganga Canal in Murad Nagar on December 3.

After disposing of the body, Sajid, the suspect, lodged a missing FIR on December 24 at the Niwari police station. He claimed his sister had gone missing after she went to a local market in Indirapuri.

“We received the complaint and found the conduct of her brother suspicious as he came to lodge the missing complaint after nearly 21 days of the incident. But we lodged an FIR and started investigating the incident. We tracked the mobile number of her brother, which showed movements towards the canal on the day of the incident,” said Satendra Kumar Rai, station house officer, Niwari.

During investigation, Sajid’s younger brother, aged 9, revealed the entire incident to the police. He said Sajid had threatened family members not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Sajid allegedly packed the body in a bag, made his younger brother sit on the bike with the bag and drove towards the Upper Ganga Canal, which is a few kilometres from their house, where he disposed of the body, police said.

During questioning, Sajid admitted that he had allegedly strangled her in a fit of rage on the night of December 3.

The girl had gone out on that day and when she returned, her mother confronted her but she hit her mother with a stick, Rai said. “The angered mother called up Sajid and he had an altercation with the victim when he returned at night. Furious, he strangled the girl’s neck with her dupatta,” Rai said.

The police are yet to recover the missing body from the canal.

Sajid was booked for destruction of evidence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC. The police, however, did not book girl’s widowed mother.