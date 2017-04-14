Girl walking to school offered lift by neighbour, raped at his friend’s home in west Delhi

Walking to her school on Thursday morning, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being offered lift on a motorcycle by her neighbour in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar. The rape accused, Naushad, was arrested and the police registered a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl lives with her parents and two siblings in Mayapuri area and studies at a government school. Her parents work in a factory in the area.

She would usually walk to school with her friends. On Thursday, however, her neighbour, Naushad, a 28-year-old man who also works in a factory, spotted her walking alone and followed her for some distance on a motorcycle.

He allegedly intercepted her near Hari Nagar Ghanta Ghar and offered to drop her to school on his motorcycle. “The girl first declined his offer, but when he insisted, she agreed to take a ride,” said a police officer.

Instead of dropping the girl to the school, Naushad allegedly took her to his friend’s house in Hari Nagar and raped her. Whether Naushad’s friend was aware that his house was being used for the crime is being probed.

After the crime, Naushad dropped the girl to her school with a threat to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The girl stayed in school for a while, but returned home on some pretext.

When her mother questioned her about her early return, the girl remained silent. After her mother insisted on knowing the reason, the girl narrated her ordeal.

The woman immediately took the girl to police and got a case registered. “She was taken for a medical examination which confirmed she was raped,” said the officer.

Naushad was arrested from his home the same day. “He initially claimed innocence, but broke down and confessed when presented with evidence,” the officer said.