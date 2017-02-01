Goods worth crores destroyed in fire at Chandni Chowk market

Goods worth crores of rupees were gutted in a fire at Moti Bazar market in Chandni Chowk in the early hours of Wednesday.

Since there was barely anybody in the market at that time, the blaze did not claim any casualty. The market usually witnesses a heavy footfall.

The trigger for the fire needs to be probed, said fire department officials, but suspected short-circuit had caused it. A police probe has been initiated into the incident.

“We sent 25 fire tenders to the market immediately after we received the call at around 3.30 am,” said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services.

Private security guards deployed at the market noticed flames coming out of a shop. Before the fire tenders reached the spot, the fire had spread to neighbouring shops.

The fire pumps were able to reach the market quickly because traffic was scarce. It took the fire tenders almost three hours to bring the fire under control. The shops damaged in the fire sold confectionary, sarees and other items.

“Fifteen shops were totally destroyed and a few others damaged partially because of the fire. The exact worth of destroyed goods has not been estimated yet but local traders said they suffered losses to the tunes of crores of rupees,” said a fire officer.

This was the third fire incident since Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, a fire in the kitchen of a restaurant in Outer Delhi’s Rohini left a waiter charred beyond recognition. A fire official also sustained burns in the rescue operations.

Later, a fire was reported from room number 50 of Parliament. The fire was triggered from a UPS and more than a dozen fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. However, the situation was controlled quickly preventing damage to life or property.