Grannies on the highway: Three women, one month, and an epic road trip

Challenging oneself isn’t easy, but three older women from Delhi did exactly that. These women, three grandmothers, took their weaknesses head on and completed a one-month-long road trip that took them around India. Back in Delhi, the grannies talk to us about their epic 4,000km journey and the challenges they faced.

Talk about driving and the first thing that Neeru Gandhi, 60, says is that Indians still can’t see a woman driving. “While [we were] driving on the highway, young guys used to make fun of us. They honked deliberately and gave us looks, as if they had never seen a woman driving. Some of these guys also tried to overtake our car from the wrong side, but we managed to ignore them and continue our journey. This made me realise that it must be really difficult for young women to drive,” says Gandhi, who is a homemaker.

Read more

What prompted her to plan the trip? Gandhi says that it was just the wish to escape monotony. “I have been a homemaker for the past 21 years. I wanted to do something different, and it had been quite a while without any adventure in my life. I decided to go on a road trip, but most of my friends declined, except only two, and that’s what made it happen,” she says.

(L-R): Pratibha Sabharwal, Monicka Chanana and Neeru Gandhi had the experience of a lifetime.

The trio drove on the same route that lord Rama took during his exile for 14 years. “We travelled through Chitrakot, Allahabad, Nasik and Hampi. That was the best time for a road trip. The weather was pleasant and we enjoyed it. This was something I will remember for the rest of my life,” says 64-year-old Pratibha Sabharwal.

The journey was full of challenges. Once, their car broke down because of a flat tyre, and they had to fix it on their own, but these challenges made the journey memorable. Monicka Chanana, 52, says, “I love driving, but I left it completely after I lost my son in an accident six years ago. I was in trauma and wanted to come out of it. The trip was fun and full of adventure and got me to live fully once again.”