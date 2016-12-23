Guest teachers broke my heart: Sisodia

A day after guest teachers working in Delhi government-run schools walked out of an event held for them, deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said the teachers “broke his heart”.

The teachers walked out of the event and blocked traffic on the ring road to protest against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I did not sleep the whole night after what the guest teachers did yesterday. They broke my heart,” he said at school function in Vishwas Nagar.

Sisodia alleged that the protests were motivated and alleged that 10-15 people provoked many guest teachers. “You were provoked by a group of 10-15 teachers. I know these teachers, they are from VHP, Bajrang Dal and Congress. Guest teachers raised slogans against us, that is ok but you blocked the road,” he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government has been working to improve situation of guest teachers. “Earlier guest teachers used to be replaced every year in March but we kept their jobs safe but still the teachers created a ruckus. We doubled your salary. But you are blocking road. Who are you doing this against,” he said.

During Wednesday’s event, Kejriwal said guest teacher’s salaries have been hiked and their leaves been approved by the Delhi government but the file was pending with the LG.

The teachers had protested after the event saying that there was nothing new in the announcements made by the CM and that they were being used as fodder in the fight between the LG and the Delhi government.

“I have photos and videos of people who started the ruckus. Action will certainly be taken against them. The others should also think about what will happen to them,” said Sisodia.